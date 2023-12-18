Co-creation Hub (CcHUB) names Ojoma Ochai to succeed Bosun Tijani. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Co-creation Hub (CcHUB) names Ojoma Ochai to succeed Bosun Tijani

Co-creation Hub (CcHUB), Africa’s largest innovation center, has announced the appointment of Ojoma Ochai, formerly a Managing Partner at CcHUB’s Creative Economy Practice, as its new Managing Director.

Ochai will succeed Bosun Tijani, who has transitioned to serve as the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy in Nigeria.

Funke Opeke, Chairperson of the CcHUB Board, expressed optimism for Ojoma’s appointment, citing her commitment to social change through innovation.

Opeke while commending the new appointee, highlighted Ojoma’s proven track record and strategic leadership as assets that align with CcHUB’s mission of contributing to African prosperity through innovation.

Ojoma Ochai’s leadership is anticipated to drive CcHUB’s growth, strengthen partnerships, expand its Pan-African footprint, and enhance its impact on the continent’s innovation ecosystem.

Founded in 2010, CcHUB operates in six cities across Africa, including Lagos, Abuja, Ijebu-Ode, Kigali, Nairobi, and Windhoek.

Trivia: Which application in the Microsoft 365 suite creates and manages databases?

A. Outlook

B. Excel

C. Access

D. Visio

See Answer below

2. Gaming’s flagship expo, E3, phases out

The curtain falls on the Electronic Entertainment Expo, E3, once renowned as the gaming industry’s foremost gathering and media showcase, as it is officially discontinued.

Confirmation of this decision was relayed by organizers in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday, December 18, 2023.

This development followed a pronounced industry shift away from E3, with multiple years of event cancellations.

Speaking on the development, Stanley Pierre-Louis, CEO of the Entertainment Software Association—the nonprofit overseeing E3—acknowledged the difficulty, and described it as a right course of action in light of new opportunities to engage fans and partners.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that E3 has been absent from the physical events roster since 2019.

The 2020 edition succumbed to pandemic-related concerns, with a digital iteration held in 2021.

3. Instagram unveils customizable ‘Add Yours’ templates to stories

Instagram has introduced an innovative feature to elevate the interactivity and enjoyment of Stories.

The new feature allows users have the ability to design their own templates for the “Add Yours” feature.

According to Instagram, this feature empowers users to “craft and share their unique, customizable Add Yours templates, incorporating GIFs, text, and gallery photos within a Story template.”

To initiate template creation, users are expected to integrate GIFs, text, and preferred images into their story.

With the Add Yours templates, users can initiate trends, devise quizzes, or prompt others to share amusing pet photos.

Personalizing prompts with images and GIFs can enhance template visibility, capturing the attention of fellow users.

Trivia Answer: Access

Access is a database management system (DBMS) application developed by Microsoft. It is part of the Microsoft 365 software suite, formerly known as Office.

Access helps users create relational databases that store information across an organized structure of linked tables, and provides an easy graphical user interface (GUI) for creating forms, queries, and reports without requiring advanced programming skills.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now