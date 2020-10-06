Court jails man for obtaining $5,700 gift cards by fraud

The Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, convicted and sentenced one Damilare Tolu Ogunleke to prison for obtaining $5,700 gift cards by fraud.

Ogunleke was handed a four-month prison term by Justice Ladiran Akintola.The convict was prosecuted by the Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on amended three-count charge for obtaining gift cards worth $5,700 by fraud, contrary to Section 419 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 38, Laws of Oyo 2000.

One of the charges read: “That you Damilare Tolu Ogunleke (‘m’) sometime in the year 2019, at Ogbomosho, Oyo State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud, obtained gift cards worth $5000 (Five Thousand United States of America Dollars) from one Porter Pattern by falsely representing to him that you are a female and other pretences, which you knew to be false.”

He pleaded guilty to all the charges upon which prosecution counsel, Lanre Abdulrasheed, prayed the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

But his counsel, Tunde Olupona, informed the court that his client had made full restitution to his victim and urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

Apart from the prison term, Ogunleke was ordered to restitute his victim the sum of $1,042. He would also forfeit his Lexus IS350, a phone and an iPad to the Federal Government.

The convict was arraigned on September 28, 2020.

