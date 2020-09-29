Court sentences man to seven years in jail over N30m fraud | Ripples Nigeria

A fraudster, Tunde Martins has been sentenced to seven years in prison over N30 million fraud by the Lagos State High Court, Igbosere.

Justice Josephine Oyefeso convicted Martins for obtaining the said amount as a loan from Diamond Bank Plc with a forged certificate of occupancy and refused to pay back.

The convict was arraigned alongside his company, Centre Global Limited by the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in 2018 on three counts bordering on obtaining by false pretences, forgery and use of false documents, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Anita Imo, had during trial, tendered several documents as exhibits and called five witnesses.

In a statement on Monday, the Head of Media and Publicity, EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, the anti-corruption agency said Justice Oyefeso found Martins guilty of the offences on September 23, 2020, but deferred ruling to Monday, September 28, 2020.

Justice Oyefeso, in her judgment, sentenced the convict to seven years’ imprisonment without an option of fine, while she also ordered that his company, Centre Global Limited, be wound up and all the money accrued from it remitted to Diamond Bank Plc.

In a similar development, Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan, on Monday convicted one Adeniran Adesina, aka Bella Danner, to six months’ imprisonment after finding him guilty of obtaining money under false pretences.

He was charged to court by the EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, on one count.

The charge read: “That you, Adeniran Rasheed Adesina (a.k.a. Bella Danner), sometime in 2019, at Ibadan, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud, obtained various gift cards worth of $250 from one Luis Barrera, a white male, when you falsely represented to him that you are a white female by name Bella Danner that is in love with him and other pretences, which representations you knew to be false.”

Adesina pleaded guilty to the charge read to him, prompting the EFCC’s counsel, Lanre Abdulrasheed, to pray the court to convict him accordingly.

Adesina’s counsel, Hammed Opasola, urged the court to consider community service sentence.

Justice Akintola however jailed the accused for six months with effect from the date of his arrest, June 30, 2020 while ordering him to refund his victim through the EFCC.

His Infinix Hot5 phone was also ordered forfeited to the Federal Government.

