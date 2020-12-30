COVID-19: Oyo asks CAN to direct churches to comply with FG’s curfew

The Oyo State Government on Tuesday called on the state Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to direct churches in the state to end their cross-over services before 12 midnight on New Year eve to enable worshipers to comply with the existing 12 midnight to 4 am curfew imposed by the Federal Government.

The call was made by the Coordinator of the Oyo State Task Force on COVID-19, Prof. Temitope Alonge in Ibadan on Tuesday while briefing journalists on the latest developments on COVID-19.

Alonge also urged the Oyo State chapter of CAN to emulate their counterpart in Lagos State which had directed their members to end their cross-over services latest by 11pm on Thursday, adding that street carnivals were banned in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Alonge, who appealed to residents to obey COVID-19 protocols, said: “I know that the Christian Association of Nigeria in Lagos State, after the release from the Lagos State government, had a meeting and directed that churches should in compliance with the national directive complete their services early enough to go home.

“We are asking CAN in Oyo State to do the same, admonish and advice as many of their members to comply with the national directive.

“It is not an Oyo State directive and we believe that was in the general good of everybody.

“It is the responsibility of the individuals, families and corporate organisations to adhere to existing COVID-19 guidelines and protocols such as the use of face masks in public places, physical distancing and regular hand washing.”

