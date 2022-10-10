Dangote Group distances self from Kogi Assembly fire

The Dangote Group has distanced itself from the fire outbreak at the Kogi State House of Assembly in Lokoja.

Fire gutted the Assembly complex in the early hours of Monday.

However, no casualty was recorded in the incident.

The Dangote Group and Kogi State government have been at loggerheads over the ownership of a cement plant in Obajana area of the state.

The Assembly ordered the closure of the plant on Wednesday and seven persons were injured in a fracas when security agents stormed the facility to effect the order.

The state government had also accused the company of planning to cause chaos in the state over the closure of the factory.

In a statement issued in Lagos by the Group Head Branding and Communications, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, the company condemned the attempt to smear its image before local and international investors.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a circulating press statement issued by the Kogi State government, wherein the Dangote Group was accused of allegedly sponsoring arsonists to set the Kogi State House of Assembly on fire in the early hours of Monday, October 10.

“The statement titled, ‘Obajana: Desperation sets in as imported hoodlums burn down Kogi Assembly,’ which was signed by the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, pointedly accused our company of burning the Complex.

“In an attempt to possibly destroy evidence relating to the ownership tussle between the Kogi State Government and the Dangote Group over the Obajana Cement Company.

“We urge our stakeholders and the public to disregard such irresponsible and insane statements.

“We ask all our stakeholders, namely shareholders, customers, suppliers, employees, and the entire community of Obajana and Kogi State at large to remain calm while we follow the legitimate and lawful process to resolve this matter with the State Government.”

