NAF kills bandit commander, followers in Kaduna

Troops of Air Components of Operation Whirl Punch have killed a notorious bandit leader, Ali Dogo, and his followers in Kaduna State.

A military source told journalists on Monday that the bandits who fled from military bombardments in Niger to Kaduna State were killed during raids on their locations at Yadi, Giwa local government area of the state at the weekend.

The NAF Director of Public Relations, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja.

He said the force would continue its onslaught on non-state actors in the North-West.

“The Air Component in keeping with the directive of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, would continue to sustain offensive operations against these criminal elements in collaboration with the Land Component and other security agencies to rid the Joint Operations Area and indeed the entire North-West of terrorism and other acts of criminality,” the spokesman stated.

