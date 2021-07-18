Metro
No plane crash in Kaduna – NAF
The Nigerian Air force on Sunday dismissed a report that one of its fighter jets had crashed in Kaduna.
An unconfirmed report had claimed that a NAF Alpha jet crashed at an undisclosed location in Kaduna State.
According to the report, the jet left Yola, Adamawa State, for a clear-out operation against bandits on Sunday morning and crashed in Kaduna.
But the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, in his reaction to the development, urged Nigerians to disregard the report.
READ ALSO: NAF kills scores of bandits in Kaduna
He said: “No crash in Kaduna, no aircraft left Yola for Kaduna. I am making contact and awaiting information from other locations.”
Nigeria has recorded three military plane accidents this year with the latest being the May 22 jet crash that killed the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other senior officers in Kaduna.
