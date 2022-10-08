Kogi accuses Dangote Group of planning to cause chaos over closure of cement plant

The Kogi State government has accused the Dangote Group of planning attacks on its officials over the closure of a cement plant in the Obajana area of the state.

The government and Dangote Group have been at loggerheads over the ownership of the Dangote Cement Plant in Obajana.

Following an investigation into the company operations, the Kogi State House of Assembly on Wednesday ordered the shutdown of the factory.

Several people were injured in a fracas when security agents stormed the company to effect the order.

However, in a statement issued on Friday by the Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, the state government accused the Dangote Group of planning to cause mayhem in the state.

The statement read: “We have uncovered certain plans by the Dangote Group at a meeting held last night to cause chaos across the state as a counter-attack against the state government’s decision to get its own legally supported equity from the Obajana Cement Company.

“The latest strategy stems from frustrations occasioned by the failure of the Dangote Group to misinform the general public and its shareholders as the state government has consistently and continuously presented the facts of the matter to the public.

“A top Management Staff of Dangote Group erroneously called a top government official as the said meeting was going on to hatch their satanic plans against the government and people of Kogi State.

“Plan to call the EFCC and DSS today to claim those who sealed the company on the orders of the House of Assembly stole the sum of N207m and that those agencies should arrest them.

“We wish to inform the people of Kogi State that the state government will stop at nothing legal to defend their rights to movement and safety.

We will take steps that are legal to resist the act of cowardice of the Dangote Group to harass, intimidate or harm the people of Kogi State for demanding their rights.

“Let it be clear to all that the government and people of Kogi State are united against economic oppression under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello. Our resolve to right the wrongs of the past is bigger than those who think they own Nigeria and can get away with anything they do.

“It is our wish to ensure the agitation to reclaim our equity at Obajana is non-violent as we have all that is required to win the battle. Security agencies should resist the temptation of being used by the Dangote Group to harass officials of government and our people as hatched at the ill-fated meeting.

“We also want to sound a note of warning to the Dangote Group that Kogi State will not condone any act of lawlessness and that perpetrators will be made to face the full wrath of the law, no matter how highly placed.

“Let it be clear to all that the present administration has overseen the heaviest influx of investments into the state as a result of the enabling environment created. But insofar as we crave investments and economic expansion in our dear state, it is our responsibility to protect the interest of the people in those investments.

“Our stand is just and fair. Our decision is to give what belongs to the people to the people and not seek pecuniary interest. That is why Dangote Group is being repeatedly exposed. The Group should do what is right and just to stop further drowning in the murky waters of ignominy.

“We urge the people of Kogi State to remain calm as the Government they elected is capable, ready and equipped to fight this economic battle successfully.”

