MAN condemns invasion of Dangote Cement plant by security agents

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has condemned Wednesday’s invasion of Dangote Cement Plant in Obajana, Kogi State by the security agents.

The State House of Assembly had earlier ordered the shutdown of the cement plant over ownership tussle and alleged environmental pollution.

To implement the order, the state government deployed security operatives to the factory to seal it.

However, the move was resisted by the workers and a fracas ensued.

At least seven staff of Dangote Cement were shot in the pandemonium.

The injured persons are currently receiving treatment in hospitals across the state.

In a statement issued a few hours later, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, said staff of Dangote Cement came out with arms and ammunition to confront the government’s officials.

He said a yet-to-be-identified youth was shot during the clash.

However, the MAN President, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, who addressed journalists at a press conference to herald the association’s 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, described the invasion of the plant as unacceptable.

The AGM is slated to hold from October 17 -19 in Abuja.

He said the government’s action would discourage new investments in the state.

Ahmed said: “The action appears to be taken by the government and it is alleged to be an effort for some alleged claim on some alleged payment of taxes that have not been made or recovered from the company.

“You cannot use strong-arm tactics to shut them down or impose very severe restrictions on their operations simply to force them. This is illegal and I believe that what has happened will not happen in a normal operating environment.”

He said the association has reported the matter to the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment for resolution

