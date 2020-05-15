Delta discharges COVID-19 index case, 4 others

The Delta State index COVID-19 case and four other patients have been discharged from the state isolation facilities after they were given a clean bill of health by medical personnel.

The index case and the two others who were treated at the State Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH) isolation and treatment centre in Oghara, Ethiope West local government area of the state, were discharged on Thursday evening, while the other two were released Friday.

The Chief Medical Director of DELSUTH, Dr. Onome Ogueh, who confirmed the patients’ discharge from the isolation centre in a statement issued by the hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Iteme, thanked the DELSUTH COVID-19 response team for their commitment to the treatment of the patients despite the inherent dangers.

She also thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his proactive approach and support to the isolation centre, adding that the quick recovery of the patients was due to the state government’s support and commitment.

