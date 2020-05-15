‘We recorded one new case, not 5,’ Plateau govt counters NCDC’s report on new infections

The Plateau State government Friday rejected the claim by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that the state recorded an additional five cases of COVID-19.

The NCDC had Thursday night confirmed five new COVID-19 cases for the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Lar who disclosed this at a media briefing in Jos, said the state recorded only one new case, adding that the remaining four were repeated cases that were mistaken for fresh ones.

The briefing was also attended by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu, and the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dan Manjang.

Lar said Plateau has only 11 active cases of COVID-19 and all patients are responding to treatment.

He noted that the attention of the NCDC has been drawn to the error with the belief that the needed correction would be effected.

The commissioner urged the people of the state to continue to obey safety guidelines recommended by medical experts.

He said: “Plateau recorded only one case of COVID-19 yesterday as against the five cases announced by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control. Four of the results were repeated cases.

“We had only one positive case today (Friday) but the NDCD assigned five cases to Plateau, we have communicated them to correct the mistake.”

