Nigerian govt to submit list of vendors in school feeding programme to EFCC

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, said on Friday the Federal Government would submit the list of all participating vendors in the modified School Feeding programme to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Farouq, who disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 daily media briefing in Abuja, noted that the move was to ensure transparency and accountability in the exercise.

According to the minister, the modified school feeding programme was being funded by the federal government, implemented by states and facilitated by the ministry.

She said the programme was targeted at heads of households, guardians and caregivers of the pupils, already benefiting from the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).

Farouq noted that the vendors had been on the programme since inception and they were not new.

She said the ministry had also invited the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to help with the monitoring of events.

The minister also acknowledged the role of the World Food Programme in Nigeria in providing technical support.

She added: “We are not spending N679 million per day as reported by the media. That figure is inaccurate.

“The take-home rations are worth N4,200 per household and are planned as a monthly COVID-19 intervention, for 3.1 million households in the participating states.

“To reach the households, we are using the various school registers, which contain addresses of all the pupils. We are also using the SUBEB databases.”

