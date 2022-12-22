Eagles drop places in FIFA ranking to end year as 35th world best team

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have ended the year 2022 as the 35th best men’s national football team in the world according to the latest world rankings.

The team, currently led by Jose Peseiro, failed to reach the 2022 World Cup and have also been winless for a while, with their last game against Portugal ending with a 4-0 thrashing.

The Eagles dropped three places in the latest ranking released by the world football governing body, FIFA on its website on Thursday.

The three-time African champions dropped from 32nd to 35th position in the world, as well as slip from fourth to fifth position in Africa.

Following their incredible performance at the just-concluded World Cup in Qatar, the Atlas Lions of Morocco moved to top position on the ranking in Africa.

They are followed by the Terangha Lions of Senegal in second position while Tunisia remain in third position and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon jumped to fourth spot.

Newly-crowned world champions, Argentina are now ranked second, with Brazil maintaining top position.

France, Belgium and England complete the top five teams in the world.

