Morocco stars, officials receive royal awards after World Cup heroics

Royal awards have been handed to the squad and officials of the Morocco national football team following their impressive performance at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Atlas Lions made Wod Cup history in Qatar as they became the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the global showpiece.

On their way to the last four, they stunned some European giants, including Belgium, Spain and Portugal, and also did not taste defeat in the group stage.

Their incredible run ended after they suffered a 2-0 defeat to France in the semifinal, and they went on to lose 2-1 to Croatia in the third place match.

According to Moroccan national news agency MAP EXPRESS, following the team’s arrival from Qatar on Tuesday, King Mohammed VI, in company of his sons, Prince Moulay El Hassan and Prince Moulay Rachid, hosted the team.

The players came with their mothers, and the coaching crew alongside the country’s Football Federation president Fawzi Lakjaa to the event held in Rabat.

During the reception, King Mohammed VI decorated the federation president and head coach Walid Regragui with the Order of the Throne (Rank Of Commander).

The king then decorated all the Atlas Lions 26-man squad with Order of the Throne (Rank Of Officer).

Also, he instructed that royal medals be handed to all members of the technical and medical staff of the national team, in appreciation of their exceptional work in Qatar.

After that, the King together with his sons took a memorial photo with the members of the national team and their mothers.

Prior to meeting the king, the players were welcomed on arrival by thousands of fans who lined up to catch a glimpse of their heroes.

