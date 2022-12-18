CAF congratulates Morocco for finishing fourth at Qatar World Cup

The Atlas Lion of Morocco have finished fourth at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and have been congratulated by the Confederation of African football (CAF).

It was a historic outing for the African giants as they became the first African nation to reach the semifinal of the tournament.

Morocco were pushing to win the third position on Saturday but fell to a 2-1 defeat in the third-place playoff match to Croatia.

CAF showered encomiums on the Moroccans on the social media after the game.

Read Also: Croatia overcome Morocco in entertaining game to win World Cup bronze

“Thank you Morocco. They dared to dream and they absolutely delivered The best ever finish by an African Nation in the #FIFA World Cup,” CAF tweeted.

The Atlas Lions had only ever played at the Round of 16 at the World Cup in 1986 and they lost 1-0 to West Germany at that stage of the tournament.

Africa’s other representatives at Qatar 2022 were Cameroon, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia.

The final of the Qatar tournament holds today (Sunday) as defending champions France battle Argentina for the World Cup title.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now