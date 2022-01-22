Eguavoen elated after winning Best Coach of AFCON group stage

Super Eagles coach to the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Austin Eguavoen has been awarded the Best Coach of the group stage of the competition.

Eguavoen, 56, took over the Nigerian national team on an interim basis following the sack of former manager Gernot Rohr late 2021.

The former international led the Eagles on a perfect record through the group stage, defeating Egypt 1-0, Sudan, 3-1, and Guinea-Bissau, 2-0, to top Group D.

Read Also: Eagles won’t disappoint Nigerians, it’s AFCON trophy or nothing —Iwobi

While five Super Eagles players made the team of the group, Eguavoen has bagged the coach of the entire group stage, and he had a lot to say about it.

“Many thanks to the Confederation of African Football for this award. The Best coach of the Group stage. Wouldn’t have been possible without my fantastic group of players and colleagues. Thank you Nigerians, for your support. It’s needed now, more than ever,” the coach wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Nigeria will be facing Tunisia in the round of 16 at the Cameroon tournament on Sunday by 8:00p.m.

🇳🇬 🦅 Many thanks to the Confederation of African Football for this award. The Best coach of the Group stage. Wouldn’t have been possible without my fantastic group of players and colleagues. Thank you Nigerians, for your support. It’s needed now, more than ever💚#TeamNigeria pic.twitter.com/FXE799JuP5 — Austin Eguavoen (@coacheguavoen) January 22, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now