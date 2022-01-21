Eagles won’t disappoint Nigerians, it’s AFCON trophy or nothing —Iwobi

Super Eagles star, Alex Iwobi has revealed that the team was bent on lifting the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy in Cameroon.

The Nigerian team successfully won all three group games to finish as winners of group D, clinching maximum points against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

The Austin Eguavoen side have now been drawn against Tunisia in the round of 16, and Iwobi admits that the team is gradually moving to the difficult part of the competition.

“Our objective is to win the title,” said Iwobi.

“I believe we have the quality to do that and most people now believe in us because of our performance in the group stage,” the Everton star told the media.

“We are now getting to the most difficult part of the competition and we must not allow our performance to drop.

“Our fans are expecting so much from us now and we cannot afford to disappoint them. For us, it’s the trophy or nothing”

The round of 16 match between Nigeria and Tunisia will take place on Sunday by 8:00p.m.

