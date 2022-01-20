Tunisia set up AFCON last-16 clash with Nigeria after finishing third in group

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be facing Tunisia in the round of 16 of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

It would be a repeat of their third-place playoff meeting in the last edition of the competition in Egypt, where the Super Eagles won.

Tunisia were beaten 1-0 by Gambia in their final group game on Thursday night, having previous lost a game and won the other to have three points.

The Carthage Eagles missed from the spot for the third successive game as Baboucarr Gaye saved Seifeddine Jaziri’s penalty while Ablie Jallow hit an injury-time winner for Gambia.

The result means Tunisia finish third in Group F while debutants The Gambia, in second spot behind Mali at the top, will face Guinea in the round of 16.

The game between Nigeria and Tunisia will hold on Sunday by 8:00p.m.

