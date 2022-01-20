Sports
Defending champions Algeria finish bottom in AFCON group, crash out
Defending champions Algeria finished at the bottom of Group E at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.
The holders crashed out of the tournament after losing their final group match 3-1 against Ivory Coast on Thursday evening.
The Desert Foxes had needed to win to progress to the last 16, but goals from Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare and Nicolas Pepe consigned them to defeat.
Read Also: Buhari hails Super Eagles over performance in AFCON
Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez missed a 60th-minute penalty before Sofiane Bendebka pulled one back.
Although Sofiane Bendebka scored a late consolation, which was Algeria’s only goal in a torrid campaign.
Djamel Belmadi’s men become the third holders of the continental title to exit at the group stage in the past five Nations Cup finals.
