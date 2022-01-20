Buhari hails Super Eagles over performance in AFCON

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday commended the Super Eagles for winning all its group matches at the ongoing Africa Nations Cup (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Two second half goals by Sadiq Umar and Captain William Troost-Ekong gave the three-time African champions a 2-0 victory over Guinea Bissau in the last group D match played at Roumde Adjia Stadium in Yaounde.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President urged the Austin Eguavoen-led team to maintain the fine form throughout the competition.

He noted that Nigeria looked forward to seeing them win the competition.

