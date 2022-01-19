‘Three down, four to go!’ – Buhari charges Eagles to maintain terrific AFCON form

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his excitement over Super Eagles’ third victory at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Eagles defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0 on Wednesday night, clinching maximum points from the group stage, having already won 1-0 against Egypt and 3-1 against Sudan previously.

The Austin Eguavoen side topped group D with the wins, and Buhari has sent his congratulationss, promising his unflinching support for the team.

“Congratulations to our Super Eagles on winning all their three games and advancing to the second round of the AFCON in grand style,” the President wrote on social media.

Read Also: Sadiq, Ekong score as Super Eagles beat Guinea-Bissau to top AFCON group

“I urge them to maintain and even surpass the terrific form that has made them leaders in the group stage, and to remain good ambassadors of Nigeria on and off the field.

“The entire country looks forward with hope to a total of SEVEN emphatic wins in this competition. Three down, four to go!

“They are assured of my unflinching support as they soar like the Eagles that they are to write yet another brilliant chapter in the unfolding story of Nigerian football.”

The Super Eagles will in the next round, face a third-place team that will advance to the round of 16.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now