El-Rufai sacks education secretaries in 23 LGAs, agency GM

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday, sacked the education secretaries in the 23 local government areas of the state.

El-Rufai also removed the General Manager of the Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, who disclosed this in a statement, said the exercise was a personnel adjustment made by Governor El-Rufai to reinvigorate governance and deepen reforms in the state’s education sector.

He added that Mrs. Saude Amina Atoyebi has been appointed as the acting General Manager of CSDA.

Atoyebi, according to the governor’s aide, will combine the responsibility with her role as head of the state’s Social Investment Office until a new GM for CSDA is recruited through a “competitive advertised process.”

READ ALSO: El-Rufai sacks 20 Perm Secs

Adekeye said: “The most senior official in the Education Department of each LGA will act as Education Secretary until substantive appointments are announced.”

“Saude joined the government in 2015 and has served as Senior Special Assistant (Administration) to Governor El-Rufai. She was appointed in 2019 as State Focal Person on Social Investment.

“Saude began working for Governor El-Rufai in 2012 as a researcher for his acclaimed budget series. She served as secretary of the Finance sub-committee of the 2015 Kaduna State Transition Committee before her appointment as the governor’s Personal Secretary and Senior Special Assistant, Administration.

“In these roles, she has provided support for the running of the Governor’s Office and has sometimes covered the duties of the Principal Private Secretary.

Join the conversation

Opinions