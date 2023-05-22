Fact Check
FACT CHECK: Is this the home of a late Ibadan politician jailed by Buhari?
CLAIM: A picture has gone viral on Social media and blogs, purportedly showing the home of late Ibadan politician, Oloye Busari Adelakun, who was jailed by the Military regime of General Muhammadu Buhari.
VERDICT: False!
FULL TEXT
The image is being circulated along with the claim that it is the home of Oloye Adelakun, who was an ally of Chief Obafemi Awolowo in the second republic. In 1979, he was elected a Local Government Chairman, but was appointed commissioner of local government in Oyo State, in the same year. Popularly known as “Eruobodo”, he joined the dominant National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in 1983. He was arrested following the military coup that brought in the Buhari military regime and he died in detention in 1984.
The image in circulation shows a bedroom ravaged by plants, and the ceilings falling off. The posters claim that it was the bedroom of Oloye Adelakun, and that it had been abandoned since he died in 1984 because people were afraid of entering his bedroom. Part of the post reads: “When he died in 1984 his bedroom was locked as nobody was bold enough to enter the bedroom. You can now see the occupants who entered without fear. Vanity upon vanity!”
READ ALSO:FACT CHECK: Did Buhari call for conclusion of election petitions before Tinubu is sworn in?
VERIFICATION
Ripples Nigeria subjected the image to a Google reverse image search and found that it is actually from an abandoned luxury hotel.
The caption of the image on Pinterest reads: “A fascinating set of images offers a peek inside the former Hachijo Royal Resort on the remote volcanic Japaneese island of Hachijojima
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...