FACT CHECK: Is this the home of a late Ibadan politician jailed by Buhari?

CLAIM: A picture has gone viral on Social media and blogs, purportedly showing the home of late Ibadan politician, Oloye Busari Adelakun, who was jailed by the Military regime of General Muhammadu Buhari.

VERDICT: False!

The image is being circulated along with the claim that it is the home of Oloye Adelakun, who was an ally of Chief Obafemi Awolowo in the second republic. In 1979, he was elected a Local Government Chairman, but was appointed commissioner of local government in Oyo State, in the same year. Popularly known as “Eruobodo”, he joined the dominant National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in 1983. He was arrested following the military coup that brought in the Buhari military regime and he died in detention in 1984.

The image in circulation shows a bedroom ravaged by plants, and the ceilings falling off. The posters claim that it was the bedroom of Oloye Adelakun, and that it had been abandoned since he died in 1984 because people were afraid of entering his bedroom. Part of the post reads: “When he died in 1984 his bedroom was locked as nobody was bold enough to enter the bedroom. You can now see the occupants who entered without fear. Vanity upon vanity!”

VERIFICATION

Ripples Nigeria subjected the image to a Google reverse image search and found that it is actually from an abandoned luxury hotel.

The caption of the image on Pinterest reads: “A fascinating set of images offers a peek inside the former Hachijo Royal Resort on the remote volcanic Japaneese island of Hachijojima

