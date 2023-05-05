FACT CHECK: Has Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 which disappeared 9 years ago been found?

CLAIM: A Twitter user shared the picture of a wrecked aeroplane underwater, with a claim that the plane is a Malaysian aeroplane which disappeared nine years ago.

VERDICT:false!

FULL TEXT:

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 (MH370/MAS370) was an international passenger flight operated by Malaysia Airlines that disappeared on 8 March 2014 while flying from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia to its planned destination, Beijing Capital International Airport in China.

No one knows what happened to the plane. It simply disappeared from radar, and never reached its destination.

A Twitter user, on Tuesday, claimed that it had been found under ocean. The tweet reads: “Malaysian airplane MH370 that disappeared 9 years ago has been found under ocean with no human skeleton. The plane had 239 passengers on board.”

READ ALSO:FACT CHECK: Was NDLEA MD appointed to Tinubu’s Presidential transition committee?

VERIFICATION

Ripples Nigeria found that the picture shared is not that of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, which is still missing. Instead, it is a picture of an abandoned plane that was deliberately sunk for the use of a reef for divers. The picture was posted on the Instagram page of the Deep Blue Dive Center, a scuba diving company in Aqaba, Jordan. Its caption reads: “Tristar Airplane Wreck”

According to the tourist page of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) in Jordan, the TriStar plane had been out of service for several years. ASEZA recently purchased and sank it to make it a destination for divers in the red sea.

CONCLUSION

The claim that the missing Malaysian flight MH370 had been found is false.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now