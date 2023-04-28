FACT CHECK: Did Buhari call for conclusion of election petitions before Tinubu is sworn in?

CLAIM: A viral post on Facebook claims that President Muhammadu Buhari has called for the conclusion of election petitions against the President-elect, Bola Tinubu before the latter is sworn in as President on May 29

VERDICT: False!

FULL TEXT

The post was made by a Facebook page known as IgboTimes Magazine. According to the post, the President purportedly said that Tinubu would not be sworn in unless he is cleared by the court.

It was added that the President purportedly made the statement at the Nigerian Army Trooping and Presentation of Colours Parade 2023.

The post reads: “Tinubu cannot be sworn in as President of Nigeria on the 29th of May until he is cleared by the court and well-satisfied by the court to assume the seat of the president – Buhari assured Nigerians.

“The president made the statement to Nigerians at the Nigerian Army Trooping and Presentation of Colours Parade 2023.

“He assured everyone that Tinubu will never hold power until the court satisfied him as the duly elected president of Nigeria.

“We can’t give a man power when his election bide are still in court, he will use his power if given, to overshadow the court, “ Buhari explained”.

Petitions Against Tinubu’s Victory

So far, there are six petitions against the victory of the candidate of the All Progressive Congress in the February 25 presidential election, with all alleging that the election was rigged for Tinubu who was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The parties that have filed petitions against Tinubu and INEC are the Peoples Democratic Party, the Labour Party,

Allied People’s Movement, Action Alliance, the Actions People’s Party and the Hope Democratic Party (HDP).

VERIFICATION OF CLAIM

The Nigerian Army Trooping and Presentation of Colours Parade, 2023 was a historic event which was held on Thursday. The last of such event was held in 2007.

Ripples Nigeria found the recording of Buhari’s short speech at the unveiling of the ceremony, and nowhere in the speech did he call for the stalling of Tinubu’s inauguration. Here is a recording of the President’s speech:

President Buhari has also been unflinching in his support for Tinubu and his commitment to handing over to him on May 29.

By: Oluwatobi Odeyinka

