FACT CHECK: Did Chad’s President threaten to arrest Buhari after handover?

CLAIM: A post has gone viral on social media claiming that the President of Chad, Mahamat Deby warned President Muhammadu Buhari against entering his country after his handover on May 29.

VERDICT:False!

FULL TEXT

The post by multiple social media claims that the Chadian President warned Buhari against entering his country unless he fixes Nigeria. The post reads: If you don’t fix Nigeria, don’t near Chad or I will arrest you ~ Chad President issues a warning to Buhari over run away to Chad after his regime.”

The post presumably alludes to a remark Buhari made recently that he would retire to his hometown, Daura, after the inauguration, and that if he is disturbed in Daura, he would move out of the country. He made the remark in Aso Villa during the last Sallah celebration.

VERIFICATION

Firstly, Ripples Nigeria found that there is no public record of the Chadian President ever issuing a warning to President Buhari.

Also, Buhari was specific about the country he could go to if disturbed in Daura. It was Niger Republic he mentioned and not Chad.

He said: “I can’t wait to go home to Daura” and “if they make any noise to disturb me in Daura, I will leave for the Niger Republic”.

CONCLUSION

It is false that the Chadian President threatened to arrest Buhari if he enters the former’s country.

