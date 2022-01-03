Father Mbaka raises the alarm over another invitation by the DSS

Father Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu (AMEN), has raised an alarm after another invitation was allegedly extended to him by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Mbaka who cried out over the invitation on Sunday during a New Year service in his church, told the congregation that he had received another invitation from the Service a few months after operatives of the DSS stormed the Adoration Ground in June 2021 to deliver a letter of invitation to him.

Mbaka who asked his devotees to pray for him as his life was no longer safe as he did not know what offence he had committed to warrant the invitation, said the DSS invitation was delivered by an “anonymous person” inviting him for another round of interrogation.

“An anonymous person brought a letter here inviting me to the DSS last year. Now, another anonymous has brought another letter from the DSS. Please, you must keep praying for Fr Mbaka,” he said.

Describing the Adoration Ministry as an answer to the prayers of the Catholic Church over the years, Mbaka said all he does is to pray to God to intervene in the affairs of Nigeria.

“If the Pope sees what is going on here, he will go to any length to protect it. Forget about what people are saying. Mbaka may not be the best, but God is using him to glorify his name.

“Look at the hundreds of thousands of people who are gathered here just to worship God in the Catholic Church.

“Anyone who is working against this kind of gathering must be a Satan incarnate. That person must be doing a special work for the devil,” he added.

