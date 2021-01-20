Final verification of ex-workers of Nigerian Airways set to commence

The Federal Ministry of Finance has announced the commencement of final verification of former staff of liquidated Nigeria Airways, which will be carried out by the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA), Federal Ministry of Finance, in conjunction with the Ministry of Aviation.

PICA, a federal ministry of finance department is responsible for conducting the verification exercise just as it carried out the first verification and payment of the verified staff of the defunct agency in November 2007.

The ex-workers had earlier lamented that the non-payment of the outstanding entitlements had brought untold hardships on them, especially with the consequences of the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic.

This was revealed in a statement by the federal ministry of finance on Wednesday.

The statement said: “is the last the ministry of finance would carry out, meant to verify ex- workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways who had genuine claims but were yet to be paid.”

The PICA Director, Bashir Harisu Mohammed,

in his address to the former staff, explained that “the exercise is in furtherance of the federal government’s determination to ensure that all former public workers, especially those of liquidated agencies, who had genuine and legitimate claims were not denied such.”

