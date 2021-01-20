Stock Market returns green as investors gain N50.26bn

The Nigerian stock market closed Wednesday on a positive note as the All-Share Index appreciated by +0.23% to close at 41,051.63 basis points as against -0.07% depreciation recorded previously.

At the close of the market, Investors booked their first gain of N50.26bn after consecutive two days negative trading.

6,296.00 deals exchanged hands in a trading volume of 649 million valued at N4.61 trillion to close the market cap at N21.52 trillion

Stocks like Lafarge Africa, Ardova, BOC Gas, Northern Nigeria Flour Mills and CAP Plc witnessed increased bargains, which put their prices on a higher trajectory.

Market breadth closed positive as DEAPCAP led 55 gainers as against 14 losers topped by MANSARD at the end of today’s session – an improved performance.

Market turnover closes positive as volume moved up by +23.74% as against the -28.91% downtick recorded in the previous session.

Mbenefit, Transcorp and Sterling bank were the most active to boost market turnover. WAPCO and Guaranty topped the market value list.

