Connect with us

International

Five feared dead as Myanmar troops ram car into protesters

Published

18 seconds ago

on

At least five people were feared dead on Sunday after Myanmar security forces rammed their vehicle into a group of protesters in Yangon, the country’s capital.

Several others were injured in the accident.

The anti-military protests have continued unabated in one of the world’s poorest nations despite the killing of more than 1,300 people since the February 1 coup.

The citizens are protesting the overthrow of an elected government led by Nobel laureate, Aung San Suu Kyi and the return of military rule in the country.

The opposition’s shadow government condemned the incident in a statement.

READ ALSO: Myanmar frees jailed American journalist

“We will strongly respond to the terrorist military who brutally, inhumanly killed the unarmed peaceful protesters,” the National Unity Government’s defence ministry said after the attack.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

sixteen + 17 =

Investigations

Investigations4 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION... LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story INVESTIGATION... LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story

This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT… TELECOMS BLACKOUT: Nigeria’s latest tactic against banditry grounds businesses, forcing residents beyond borders

The fight against notorious bandits raining terror and kidnapping students in Northwest Nigeria took a new dimension in September as...