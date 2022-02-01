News
Gov Ortom orders probe into Obasanjo’s burnt farm in Benue
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has ordered Investigations into the burning of a farm in the state, which belongs to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.
The mango farm in Howe, Gwer local government area of Benue State, was burnt by suspected arsonists last weekend.
In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, Ortom expressed sadness over the incident, confirming it as an “act of sabotage”.
“He therefore ordered a full scale investigation into the incident to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the fire outbreak,” the statement reads partly.
The governor stressed that no act of sabotage would be tolerated in the state especially as his government had a deliberate policy to encourage local and foreign investors especially in Agriculture.
READ ALSO: Miyetti Allah urges Ortom to treat Fulani herdsmen as Benue indigenes
The governor was quoted thus; “it is the height of irresponsibility for anyone to think of setting ablaze a farm that is set to, in a very near future, boost the economic development of the area in particular and state in general.
“Obasanjo as a former president is a statesman and need to be accorded his due respect anywhere in Nigeria and Benue state cannot be an exception.”
He therefore directed the Benue State Commissioner of Police to ensure that the perpetrators are fished out immediately and brought to book.
By Oluwatobi Odeyinka
