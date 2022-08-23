Business
Govt bans use of foreign models in adverts for Nigerian market
The federal government has prohibited the use of foreign models and voiceovers in advertisements directed at Nigerians.
Olalekan Fadolapo, director-general of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), disclosed this in a statement on Monday.
Fadolapo said the new policy will take effect from October 1, 2022.
He stated that the move was intended to promote local content and abilities while also enhancing economic growth.
“In line with the federal government’s policy of developing local talent, inclusive economic growth and the need to take necessary steps and actions aimed at growing the Nigerian advertising industry, the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), being the apex advertising, advertisement and marketing communications’ regulatory agency of the federal government, has in accordance with its statutory mandates, responsibilities and powers as conveyed by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act No. 23 of 2022, bans the use of foreign models and voice-over artists on any advertisement targeted or exposed on the Nigerian advertising space with effect from 1st October 2022,” the statement reads.
“All advertisements, advertising and marketing communications materials use only Nigerian models and voice-over artists.
“Ongoing campaigns are permitted to run out their terms, however, subsequent applications for re-validation for continued exposure of such materials will not be granted by the advertising standards panel (ASP).
“Advertisers, advertisement agencies, media houses, advertising community and the general public are hereby enjoined to take note.”
