Gunmen attack Anambra police station, set facility ablaze

Gunmen on Wednesday morning attacked the Ihiala divisional police headquarters in Anambra State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Awka, said the Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) detonated by the criminals destroyed part of the building.

He said: “Our operatives in the early hours of today (Wednesday) engaged some gunmen who attacked Ihiala police divisional headquarters and recovered one abandoned AK-47 rifle.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill five soldiers, 2 others in Anambra

“The gunmen escaped the scene due to the superior fire of the police operatives.

“However, no casualty was recorded in the attack.

“Unfortunately, the explosives the gunmen threw inside the police station had already ignited a fire that affected the building.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now