He never wanted politics or governance, Turai opens up on late President Yar’Adua

Former First Lady of Nigeria, Hajiya Turai, has opened up about the events that led to the emergence of her late husband, Umaru Yar’Adua, as the president of Nigeria.

Turai made this disclosure on Saturday while speaking to the BBC Hausa Service on the 13th-year anniversary of her husband’s death.

According to her, the late Yar’Adua never wanted to be President nor was desperate about the position.

She added that her late husband never liked politics and only became the President of the country by destiny.

She said, “His life ambition was to be a teacher, come home from school, sit with his family and crack jokes till another day. He never wanted politics or governance but as Allah willed, he joined politics and became President.

Read Also: Buhari is Nigeria’s messiah, he did what Obasanjo, Yar’adua, Jonathan, could not do —Adesina

“Although he was a President, at that time, his lifestyle hadn’t changed. He never borrowed expensive life and remained simple and an easygoing person.”

Turai, who also spoke on how much she has missed him said, “I think about Yar’Adua every day, anniversary or no anniversary. I think about him and miss him every single day.

“But I am happy on such anniversary days because the country talks about him, and people across the country come together to say good things about him and pray for him. That truly gladdens my heart.”

She recounted the day the late President died saying, “I held his hands and told him I was stepping out for iftar and he nodded. A few minutes later, I was called back and I met him dead.

“I regretted that day. I blamed myself for going to iftar. I still think I should have stayed. But I thank the Almighty Allah for honouring me with Yar’Adua as a husband. It is the biggest privilege of my life and I am forever

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now