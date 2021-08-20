Buhari is Nigeria’s messiah, he did what Obasanjo, Yar’adua, Jonathan, could not do —Adesina

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, has mocked former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, late Umaru Yar’adua and Goodluck Jonathan, saying Buhari has proven that he is ‘Nigeria’s Messiah’ who has been able to achieve what the past leaders could not achieve.

Adesina who made the comment on his popular Facebook column, ‘From the Inside’ on Friday, praised Buhari for signing the Petroleum Industry Bill into law, saying he did what his predecessors did not have the courage to do.

In the piece titled ‘PMB: Call him the master finisher,’ Adesina mocked the former Presidents, saying they were too timid to do the needful but that Buhari being a man with a large heart and a love for Nigerians, decided to take the bull by the horns and sign the PIB into law.

Read also: Afenifere leader, Adebanjo brands Femi Adesina a betrayer of Yoruba people

“President Muhammadu Buhari has done what Napoleon couldn’t do. Again and again. The Bill had defied Olusegun Obasanjo who introduced it, got the better of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua (God rest his soul), worsted Goodluck Jonathan, but has finally been subdued by Buhari,” Adesina wrote.

Continuing, he said:

“The man (Buhari) has proven to be adept at concluding things that had long trounced and vanquished many leaders before him.

“The PIB overwhelmed the first to eighth National Assembly, which couldn’t pass it into law. But through synergy and cooperation between the Executive and the Ninth Assembly, Nigeria now has a law for her cash cow, the oil and gas industry, more than 50 years after the last legislation, which had become obsolete.

“Step forward President Buhari, and be garlanded for being the Master Finisher.”

Join the conversation

Opinions