Politics
INEC to publish final list of candidates for Anambra elections October 7
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has restated that it would publish the final list of candidates who will partake in the November 6 Anambra State governorship elections, on October 7.
According to a communiqué of a meeting held Thursday, and signed by INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, the Commission said the date remained the same as contained in the timetable and schedule of activities for the election, which it released earlier.
The commission maintained that the timetable and schedule of activities it approved on January 18, 2021, provides for the withdrawal/substitution of candidates in line with Section 35 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).
Also, INEC disclosed that by July 30, the deadline fixed by the commission, seven governorships and 11 deputy governorship candidates were substituted by 11 out of 18 political parties.
In addition to this, the Commission said it was served with the judgement of the Court of Appeal (Kano Division) which set aside the judgement of the High Court of Jigawa State on the leadership of All Progressives Grand Alliance and the nomination of its candidates for the Anambra Governorship election.
As a result of the substitutions and court judgements, the commission published an updated list of candidates on its website and will publish the final list on October 7.
