Uzodinma, Umahi lead APC campaign ahead of Anambra election

Ahead of the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election slated for November 6, 2021, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, as chairman of its National Campaign Committee to lead 22 other governors to campaign for the party.

In a release on Tuesday, the chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the party and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, disclosed the development, noting that the National Campaign Committee will be inaugurated on Tuesday, August 17 (today), at the national secretariat of the APC in Abuja.

According to the statement, the Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, will deputise governor Uzodinma, while the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-olu will head the finance sub-committee.

Also, the governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru, heads the special intervention committee; and the Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello heads the security committee, while the minister of state for petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, heads the election sub-committee.

Other party chieftains in the national campaign team include the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Deputy Speaker Idris Wase; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva; Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Senator George Akume; and some former governors and ministers.

The campaign team is expected to deliver the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Andy Uba, in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election on November 6.

