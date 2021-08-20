Politics
EFCC releases ex-gov of Abia, Theodore Orji
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released the former Abia State Governor, Senator Theodore Orji, whom it arrested on Thursday morning, at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja.
The ex-governor who has been on the EFCC wanted list for alleged misappropriation of public funds and money laundering was reportedly on his way to London when he was picked up by EFCC operatives.
According to the EFCC, Orji was being grilled over corrupt financial dealings while serving as Governor between 2007 and 2015.
The anti-graft agency noted that sometime last year, Senator Orji had approached the agency and requested for the release of his travel documents to enable him go to Dubai for medical treatment, but the serving Senator failed to return the travel document.
Read also: EFCC arrests ex-Abia governor, Theodore Orji over alleged corruption
Also, the EFCC said it had directed Orji to report at the EFCC headquarters again on Friday (today) for the continuation of his interrogation.
Meanwhile, the lawmaker, currently representing Abia Central Senatorial District at the Senate, has denied being detained.
According to him, the EFCC officials only accosted him as he was on his way to London for a routine medical checkup.
The report of Orji’s arrest was confirmed to journalists in Abuja, on Thursday, by EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren.
