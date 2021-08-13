Metro
EFCC arrests 42 suspected internet fraudsters in Anambra, Enugu
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arrested 42 suspected internet fraudsters in separate operations in Anambra and Enugu States.
The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria on Friday, said the suspects were arrested in separate operations in Awka, Anambra State capital, and Enugu.
According to him, 29 suspects were arrested in Awka while 13 others were arrested in Enugu.
The suspects are – Chimezie Anyamutaku, Chinonso Dominic, Onyekachi Nwankwo,Ikenna Austin, Chinonso Anthony Caesar,Felix Okechukwu Chikagu, Dera Okoye, Victor Onyebuchi, Emmanuel Ifeanyi,Emeka Izu John, Raphael Gbughemobi,Okorie Charles,Onyeoji Chukwuemeka,Enem Bontis Obinna Udoka,Chibueze Udechukwu Ofor, Lawrence Oyegu, Soburu Kingsley, and Ikechukwu Umeakunne.
Others are – Pascal Benjamin,Emeka Valentine,Nzube Kenneth Paul, Kelechi Elvis,Emmanuel Nwugo, Henry Onyebuchi Okoli,Uchechukwu Kachi ,Onyekachi Promise,Innocent Victor Ikenna ,Ekene Emmanuel, Chisom Nwora, Emmanuel Dimgba, Martin Chukwudalu, Nweze Desmond, Franklin Archibong, Austin Ikpeoha, Arinze Osakwe, Chukwuemeka Franklin, Emmanuel Murewa, Echefulam Uche, Ugochukwu Eze, Goodman Samuel, Emmanuel Nwoye and Ekene Udeh.
“Some of the items recovered from the suspects include laptops, several phones, and nine luxury vehicles such as two Lexus ES350, one Acura ZDX , one Lexus GS300, a Toyota Camry sedan, a Mercedes Benz ML320, one Lexus RX330, a Lexus ES330 and one Mercedes Benz GLK350
“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the EFCC spokesman added.
