HOW TO INVEST IN CRYPTOCURRENCIES FOR BEGINNERS: Step-by step guide

Despite the fact that cryptocurrency has only been around for a short time, it’s already expanded into a wide, convoluted field that can be complicated to understand for beginners. But with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies seeing wild fluctuations in price, there’s the opportunity for big gains… Therefore, many people try to keep up with progress and are interested in investing in cryptocurrency. Digital platforms like Coinbox.org and other have made it significantly easier for people to invest in popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, EOS et al.

However, the process is more complicated than buying a traditional currency. So, if you’re still interested in purchasing Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency, here are some tips that you might find useful.

The first thing you should do to start investing or trading cryptocurrency is to choose trusted and convenient wallet, with which you will conduct monetary transactions and where you will store your cryptocurrency. Let’s take a look at a few simple steps to start investing in cryptocurrencies using the Coinbox.org wallet as an example.

Why choose Coinbox.org?

The Coinbox.org app is currently available in over 187 countries from all over the world and has 1 000 000 + active users.

By integrating all tokens of ETH, BNB, TRX, and EOS blockchains, Coinbox.org made more than 5000 cryptocurrencies and tokens available to everyone who is interested in investing in digital assets.

The Coinbox.org mobile based app is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. There’s the web version of it as well.

The transactions here are clear and fast.

You can sell the BTC from all over the world to your Paypal account.

There is an easiest way to exchange any cryptocurrency here.

Coinbox.org is one of the best solutions if you need to sell bitcoins in the EU. You can sell BTC directly via SEPA to your bank account.

Extended security settings which allows you to login via face-id, touch-id, or classical passwords and codes, change your BTC address after every incoming transaction and confirm operations via email.

Staking Assets & Rewards: Coinbox.org allows you to earn a passive income just by holding cryptocurrencies in your wallet, the so-called staking. Staking is available for the ALGO cryptocurrency, based on the open Proof-of-Stake blockchain platform Algorand. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is 6.12% for ALGO.

Ready to invest in cryptocurrency? Here are the steps:

First of all it’s necessary to download application (you may also use the web version, whatever is more convenient for you); Create your Coinbox.org account. If you already have an account you just need to log in.

As soon as you are logged into the application, you can see the list of supported cryptocurrencies and tokens. Now you can choose the coin you want to buy. By the way, you do not need to buy a whole Bitcoin, you can buy it for the amount that is proper for you right now.

Buy, sell (for BTC only) and exchange your coins and tokens in the proper tabs. These operations are instant, they proceed in several clicks, no more.

In the “Prices” section you can see the current cryptocurrency rates and top news, that will help you make your investments rational and effective.

Earn a passive income just by holding cryptocurrencies in your wallet, the so-called staking. In the Coinbox.org staking is available for the ALGO cryptocurrency with APY is 6.12%.

Conclusion. As you can see, investing in cryptocurrency is not as difficult as it seems at first glance. As in any other business, the most important thing is to start and over time you will understand this more and more.

Join the conversation

Opinions