Latest Sports

‘I didn’t deserve this one’ – Federer defies logic to reach Australian Open semis

January 28, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

World number three, Roger Federer has admitted he was lucky to have driven past unseeded American Tennys Sandgren in a sensational Australian Open quarter-final match.

Federer, who is reaching his 15th semifinal in the past 17 years, won 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-3 over the world number 100 in three hours and 28 minutes.

“I didn’t deserve this one but I’m standing here and I’m obviously very happy” said Federer, who had a medical timeout in the third set for a groin problem before saving seven match points in the 4th set to complete a comeback.

“You’ve got to get lucky sometimes I tell you that. Sometimes you’re not under control.

Read Also: Quadri, Assar lead African charge at German Open

“I just hoped he wouldn’t smash a winner, just keep the ball in play and if he does miss one of two then see what is going through his mind.

“As the match went on I felt better and the pressure went away.”

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will play Serbia’s defending champion Novak Djokovic or Canadian 32nd seed Milos Raonic in the last four.

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ben Ugbana

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!