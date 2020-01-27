Quadri, Assar lead African charge at German Open

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri and Egypt’s Omar Assar will be leading the African contingent to the German Open holding at GETEC Arena in Magdeburg between January 28 and February 2, 2020.

2019 ITTF Africa Cup Champion, Assar will lead a six-man Egyptian contigent in the men’s singles at the first ITTF World Tour of 2020.

Assar’s sibling, Khalid as well as veteran Egyptian player, Ahmed Saleh, alongside Mohamed Shouman, Karim Elhakem and Mahmoud Helmy are the rest of the team.

Nigeria’s Quadri and Olajide Omotayo will also be competing at the German Open.

Read Also: Nigerian B’ball Federation pays tribute to late NBA legend Bryant, daughter

Africa’s most improved player in 2019, Ibrahima Diaw will be hoping to repeat the feat that saw him rose to 76 in the world in 2019 as the Denmark-based star will be competing from the second round of the preliminary while he will partner Nigeria’s Olajide Omotayo in the men’s doubles.

Two African female stars – Dina Meshref of Egypt and Cameroun’s Sarah Hanffou will also be in action in the women’s singles, being part of their build-up to the 2020 Africa Top 16 Cup holding in Tunisia next month.

Hanffou who is eager to compete at Tokyo 2020 will also be using the tournament to tune up for the African Olympic Qualifying Tournament as she hopes to seal one of the four slots at stake in Tunis.

Join the conversation

Opinions