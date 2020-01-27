Nigerian B’ball Federation pays tribute to late NBA legend Bryant, daughter

Joining other voices across the globe, the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) has expressed their shock over the death of basketball legend, Kobe Bryant and his daughter.

The duo died in an helicopter crash on Sunday, alongside seven others.

The NBBF board reacting to the sad news described the death as shocking which has thrown the global basketball family into mourning.

Speaking through it’s President, Engr Musa Kida, the federation described Bryant as not just a basketball legend but a global icon who took the world by storm and left his mark on the sand of time.

“We join the world to mourn a man that has given everything to entertain the world through basketball.

“We commiserate with his immediate family, the Los Angeles Lakers franchise where he played his entire NBA career, the entire NBA management and people all over the world who has been affected by this unfortunate incident,” said Kida

Speaking further, Kida described Kobe Bryant as an inspiration to many kids in Nigeria who wanted to take up basketball as a profession.

“We are going to miss him. We pray that his soul and the eight others find eternal rest,” he concluded.

Apart from being an 18-time All-Star with five NBA championships, Bryant was also a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA.

