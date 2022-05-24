FG appoints committee to oversee basketball, insists on two-year int’l ban

Amid cries by basketball teams against the two-year international ban placed on the sport, the Federal Government has insisted on carrying on with its plan.

The national women’s team, D’Tigress recently urged the government and the people of Nigeria to let them represent the country in the coming FIBA Women’s World Cup.

D’Tigress, who already qualified for the tournament, will not be able to participate following the two-year international ban placed on the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) by the government due to the unending crisis in the Federation.

In a statement signed by Mohammed Manga, Director Press & Press Relations, and made available to Ripples Nigeria, the government said the committee was to revamp basketball from the grassroots.

“Following the recent directives of President Muhammadu Buhari on the state of basketball in the country and its withdrawal from all International basketball competitions for the next two years,” began the statement.

“The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has announced the members of the Interim Management Committee(IMC) to oversee the development of the sport in Nigeria.

Their names are as stated below –

1. Dr. Henry Nzekwu​

2. ​Mr. Udon Ubon Humapwa​

3. Mr. Frank Jitubhoh ​

4. Zenith Bank -​ Representative

5. Prof. Adamu Ahmed

6. Mr. Peter Nelson -​

7. Group Captain Rahinatu Garba –

8. Aderemi Adewunmi –

9. Oluchi Nzekwe

10. Sani Adio (SAN)

“The Committee is to draw up programmes that will revamp basketball from the grassroots in Nigeria, revive its moribund domestic leagues and attract cooperate sponsors for the development of the game.”

