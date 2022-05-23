Mbappe says dream move to Madrid not over despite new PSG deal

Kylian Mbappe has said that his dream move to Spanish side Real Madrid is not over despite his new contract with French club Paris Saint-Germain.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the 23-year-old rejected a move to Real Madrid at the weekend to sign a new three-year contract PSG.

Asked if signing the contract meant the Real Madrid dream was over, the World Cup winner told BBC Sport’s Guillem Balague, “Never over.”

“You never know what can happen in the future,” he said

“I give up to think about the future, I only think about the present and the present is I signed a new contract for three years more at Paris St-Germain.”

Speculation about Mbappe’s future gathered pace towards the end of the season although the forward says he never let it distract him from his duty on the pitch.

Mbappe scored 28 goals in Ligue 1 to help PSG win the title.

“I am 100% focused on my game,” he said.

“I didn’t have to follow [the speculation]. During the season I was focused 100% because I had individual goals and collective goals.

“It was important to stay focused on the pitch and make my decision when the season was over.”

PSG won the French League this season but crashed out in the round of 16 of the Champions League after losing dramatically to Real Madrid.

