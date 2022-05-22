Sports
AC Milan emerge Serie A champions for first time in 11yrs
AC Milan have emerged champions of the Italian Serie A after defeating Sassuolo 3-0 in a dramatic final day of the league.
The Rossoneri, whose city rivals fought hard but finished second, are winning the title for the first time in 11years, having last won it in 2011.
The triumph on Sunday means AC Milan have now clinched the topflight title a total of 19 times in history.
Read Also: Man City seal Premier League title after thrilling fightback vs Villa on final day
What was expected to be a nervous Sunday turned into a walk in the park for Milan, who scored all three goals in the first 36 minutes.
At San Siro where city rivals Inter Milan were hoping that results go their way, the hosts also won 3-0 against Sampdoria but it ended up being in vain.
Milan secured the three points they required, as Inter were left just behind despite the convincing win of their own.
