AC Milan emerge Serie A champions for first time in 11yrs

AC Milan have emerged champions of the Italian Serie A after defeating Sassuolo 3-0 in a dramatic final day of the league.

The Rossoneri, whose city rivals fought hard but finished second, are winning the title for the first time in 11years, having last won it in 2011.

The triumph on Sunday means AC Milan have now clinched the topflight title a total of 19 times in history.

Read Also: Man City seal Premier League title after thrilling fightback vs Villa on final day

What was expected to be a nervous Sunday turned into a walk in the park for Milan, who scored all three goals in the first 36 minutes.

At San Siro where city rivals Inter Milan were hoping that results go their way, the hosts also won 3-0 against Sampdoria but it ended up being in vain.

Milan secured the three points they required, as Inter were left just behind despite the convincing win of their own.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now