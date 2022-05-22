Man City seal Premier League title after thrilling fightback vs Villa on final day

Manchester City have successfully defended their Premier League title after coming from two goals down to beat Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on final day of the campaign.

Second-placed Liverpool had been on the verge of becoming champions as they came from behind to lead against Wolves, eventually winning the encounter.

The Anfield clash saw the Reds clinch a needed 3-1 victory over a stubborn Wolves side, while they expected anything short of victory for title rivals Manchester City.

City were almost stunned by Steven Gerrard side as they trailed 2-0 by the 69th minute before scoring three goals in five minutes to seal a 3-2 comeback.

The Pep Guardiola side are winning the title for the sixth time in their history, after finishing one point ahead of Liverpool in this campaign.

After beating a supremely well-organised Villa, Guardiola broke down in tears at the final whistle.

At the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal thrashed Everton 5-1 but still failed to clinch a top four spot as rivals Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Norwich 5-0 to seal Champions League place.

At the bottom of the table, Burnley lost 2-1 to Newcastle United to fall into relegation as Leeds United defeated Brentford 2-1 to seal topflight football for next season.

In the other games played, Chelsea won 2-1, Manchester United lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace, Leicester defeated Southampton 4-1 and Brighton won 3-1 over West Ham.

