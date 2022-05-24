Iwobi says 2021/22 season most mentally challenging of his career

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi has expressed gratefulness to have ended up the 2021-22 season “stonger, sharper and hungrier than ever.”

Iwobi also said the season was the most mentally challenging one of his career.

The Everton star helped his club escape relegation just few days to the end of the Premier League season.

The Toffees have had a very tough season, with a dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Crystal Palace in the penultimate game of the season, helping them avoid the fall.

“The Most Mentally Challenging Season Of My Career So Far Is Over And I’m Proud To Have Come Out Of The Other Side Stronger, Sharper And Hungrier Than Ever!,” Iwobi wrote on Twitter.

The Nigeria international featured in 28 league games for the Toffees during the 2021/22 campaign, with two goals to his name.

At the international scene, Iwobi was shown a red card during Nigeria’s round of 16 clash against Tunisia in January’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles eventually lost the game, and went on to also miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket to the Black Stars of Ghana.

