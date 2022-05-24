Sports
Iwobi says 2021/22 season most mentally challenging of his career
Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi has expressed gratefulness to have ended up the 2021-22 season “stonger, sharper and hungrier than ever.”
Iwobi also said the season was the most mentally challenging one of his career.
The Everton star helped his club escape relegation just few days to the end of the Premier League season.
The Toffees have had a very tough season, with a dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Crystal Palace in the penultimate game of the season, helping them avoid the fall.
Read Also: Iwobi stars as Everton escape relegation in style
“The Most Mentally Challenging Season Of My Career So Far Is Over And I’m Proud To Have Come Out Of The Other Side Stronger, Sharper And Hungrier Than Ever!,” Iwobi wrote on Twitter.
The Nigeria international featured in 28 league games for the Toffees during the 2021/22 campaign, with two goals to his name.
At the international scene, Iwobi was shown a red card during Nigeria’s round of 16 clash against Tunisia in January’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
The Super Eagles eventually lost the game, and went on to also miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket to the Black Stars of Ghana.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...