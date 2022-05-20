JUST IN: D’Tigress insist on FIBA W’Cup appearance, disagree with FG’s two-year int’l ban

The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress have expressed their disappointment with the recent two-year international ban placed on the basketball federation by the Nigerian government.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported the move by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, led by Mr. Sunday Dare, to restore peace in the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) and also help build a better atmosphere for the sport to flourish in the country.

The Ministry banned all national basketball teams, including D’Tigers and D’Tigress, from participating in international competitions for two years.

But the women’s team, in a series of tweets on Friday morning, stated that they disagreed with the move by government, and insist on representing the country at the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup billed to hold in Australia.

The three-time Afrobasket Champions, who already qualified for the tournament, stated that they had worked so hard to be playing at the level they currently are, and would like to be given the opportunity to continue to soar.

The Full Statement

D’TIGRESS DISAGREE WITH 2 YEAR BAN



To whom this may concern,



We, as the Women’s National Team of Nigeria would like to speak on the government’s recently placed two year ban on all Nigerian Basketball International competitions.

The D’Tigress team would like to state that we do not agree with this ban. This ban is taking away all our future competitions, accomplishments and goals to elevate, inspire, and make Nigeria proud!

We would like to be given the opportunity to play for our country that we passionately love to represent in this upcoming FIBA WWC competition.

We have worked very hard to be 3x Afrobasket Champions, Olympians and now we are blessed with another opportunity to continue that representation for Nigeria.

We want Nigerian Basketball to continue to grow and succeed on every level; from the local leagues, grassroots and even on the international stage!

We believe that all levels of Nigerian basketball can excel with the proper attention, togetherness, and organization. Our team is a testament to how successful Nigerian Basketball can be and how we have been an inspiration to all Nigerian athletes across the globe.

We wish to express our gratitude to all the coaches, medical staff, organizers, and fans. This ban not only penalizes us but you all as well. Your commitment and loyalty to our team will never go unnoticed.

