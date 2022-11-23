Politics
IBB, GEJ, others move to reconcile warring parties in PDP crisis
A last-minute effort by former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (ret.) former president Goodluck Jonathan, and prominent party leaders to resolve the crisis is currently underway and is anticipated to produce positive results following the frosty relationship between Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, and the Governor Nyesom Wike-led Integrity Group (G5).
This was contained in a report published by Vanguard on Tuesday, as Atiku and Wike continue to feud over the refusal of Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s national chairman to resign.Read more
Nevertheless, all sides declared their dedication to ending the impasse before the general elections in 2023.
A member of the Integrity Group revealed that there were efforts to get Atiku and Wike to reconcile.
READ ALSO:Wike dares Ayu to approach court over corruption allegations as PDP crisis festers
“A lot of people have intervened, they have told Atiku to go and reconcile with those, who are aggrieved.
”IBB told Atiku and his team to go and reconcile with Wike and his allies. Other party leaders also told Atiku that he caused the problem and should go and solve it,” the source alleged.
Asked whether Wike and his allies were interested in making peace, the source said: “Honestly, there are so many people within the Integrity Group, who are genuine PDP leaders and have said that all Atiku ought to have done, which he can still do, is to ask Ayu to go.
“If Atiku should mount pressure on Ayu to resign, he will resign. If this is done, it will also be easy to separate the boys from the men. Three zonal vice chairmen of the party are with the Integrity Group; there are also several of the candidates across the geo-political zones that are with the Integrity Group but they are ready for peace if Atiku is ready to play the game.”
